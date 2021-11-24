Newsdeck

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack above Homs -state media

By Reuters
24 Nov 2021
CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

 

“An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding,” state media reported.

Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack on Syria’s central region, Syrian state TV said.

The attack also resulted in material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

