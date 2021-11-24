“An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding,” state media reported.
Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack on Syria’s central region, Syrian state TV said.
The attack also resulted in material damage.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet