From left: Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie) | The Sibanye-Stillwater Khuseleka platinum mine. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | National Union of Mineworkers' members protest in Sandton. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi) | NUM Deputy General Secretary William Mabapa. (Photo: Supplied)

The unions and the company were set to meet again on Wednesday under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. But they have run out of road and remain far apart.

According to a union source and the company, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and UASA rejected Sibanye’s latest offer at mass meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have adjusted our offer a number of times and made our final offer last week. The offer is already above inflation and we will not raise it further as it will impact on the sustainability of our gold operations,” Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted told Business Maverick.

Business Maverick understands that the deadlock is expected to end later on Wednesday, with the talks ending for now and the unions applying for a certificate to strike – the final legal step required for their members to down tools. The timing of any strike ahead of the Christmas holidays remains unclear.

The company’s latest three-year offer, which it made public last week, would see the lowest-paid employees – category four to eight – receive a monthly increase of R570 in year one, R640 in year two and R670 in year three.

Miners, artisans and officials would receive an increase of 4.5% in year one, 4.9% in year two and 4.9% in year three. That is below the current inflation rate of 5% but the company is using mid-year as its inflation gauge – the increases will be backdated to then. In June, consumer inflation in South Africa was 4.9%.

Sibanye said the offer would lift the wage bill at its gold operations by R1.4-billion by 1 July 2023 “and excludes concessions made in respect of non-wage demands”.

The unions have signalled that they would be likely to accept an offer along the lines of the one Harmony Gold agreed to in September, where the category four to eight employees would receive wage hikes of R1,000 a month for each of the three years.

The unions, notably NUM, have maintained that Sibanye is making enough money from its PGM operations to make a similar offer in its gold division. The company says it does not cross-subsidise across its asset base.

At this point, it all looks set to end in a strike certificate being issued on Wednesday. DM/BM