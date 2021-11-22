A resident receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant may spark a fourth wave of infections in Kenya over the next two months, according to the East African nation's Health Ministry. Image: Bloomberg

The government will restrict in-person services at the revenue, transport, ports, immigration and education agencies, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said. The state will also limit access to hospitals, prisons, game parks as well as hotels, bars, restaurants and businesses that attend to 50 people or more in a day, Kagwe said in a statement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants at least 10 million people in the nation of about 53 million to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of the year — as part of plans to support the recovery of East Africa’s largest economy. So far, only about 6.4 million vaccinations have been administered, with about 2.4 people fully inoculated.

Kenya’s virus cases have dropped, with the positivity rate ranging from 0.8% to 2.6% over the past two weeks. The government is, however, wary of new spikes over the Christmas season next month and as political gatherings increase ahead of next year’s general elections.

“The current decline in the number of new infections may be attributed to a buildup of immunity both through natural exposure to the disease and the ongoing vaccination exercise,” Kagwe said. “Nonetheless, we know that it’s not yet time for us to celebrate.”

A 10-day mass vaccination campaign will be rolled out from Nov. 26 to boost the number of inoculated people. Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board has also given emergency authorization for the use of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines on teenagers.

Kenya has reported a total of 254,629 Covid-19 cases and 5,325 deaths since March 2020.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]