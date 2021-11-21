Newsdeck

Sudan Coup

Sudan’s Hamdok says he’s free to form technocrat gov’t -Al Jazeera

epa09547406 A Sudanese protester holds the national flag next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. Protests continued in Sudan on 26 October a day after Sudan's military launched a coup attempt and arrested the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior ministers and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council during early morning raids. According to the reports seven people were killed and 140 were injured in the country. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID
By Reuters
21 Nov 2021
0

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday the political deal he signed with the military grants him complete freedom in forming a government of technocrats, Al Jazeera TV reported.

 

Earlier on Sunday, Sudan’s military reinstated Hamdok and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup.

 

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Writing by Ahmad Elhamy, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved