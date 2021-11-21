Newsdeck

Russian aggression on Ukraine

France Warns of ‘Grave Consequences’ If Russia Invades Ukraine

By Bloomberg
21 Nov 2021
0

(Bloomberg) -- France is concerned about a buildup of Russian forces along the border of Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who warned the Kremlin against incursions.

By Albertina Torsoli

Word Count: 266
“Any violation of the border, any intrusion would lead to extremely grave consequences,” Le Drian said in an interview on RTL radio on Sunday.

The U.S. in recent weeks warned its European allies that Russia may be planning a repeat of its 2014 invasion of Ukraine, citing a fresh build-up of tanks and troops along the border. The Kremlin has denied any aggressive intentions.

Le Drian said it was important to find a “way to work together,” even though President Vladimir Putin’s “authoritarian” tendencies have become more marked in recent months. Russia should instead bring its influence to help resolve the deepening crisis in Belarus, he said.

“Now is the time for Russia to exert pressure,” said Le Drian, adding that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko risks creating a humanitarian disaster.

“It’s a real fake migrant crisis,” he said.

Migrants Test Belarus-EU Border Amid Talk of De-Escalation

Here is what else Le Drian said during the hour-long RTL interview:

  • There could be “diplomatic consequences” for China should Peng Shuai, a professional tennis player who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her, not be allowed to speak freely; he declined to elaborate on the potential consequences
  • It’s “impossible” to have a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner intervene in Mali
  • With regards to the submarine crisis with Australia, the “story may not be over yet”
  • The risk of terror attacks in France is still high
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved