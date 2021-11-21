Maverick Life

All rhyme, no reason: Eight Poems following the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

By Ian Moll
21 Nov 2021
A poetry and prose collection by Ian Moll explores the recent talks at COP26 and the climate crisis.

There once was a fake leader, McDonaldy Trump
Whose penchant for fat burgers outweighed a good rump
The sheer sum of cow farts
And carbonised GOP hearts
Means this Twitter polluter led climate change slump 

Perhaps the successor, Biden his time
Can turn round the smog of Trumpian crime
Since the rich only act
When their health is attacked
Do we now see a US paradigm? 

***

The transatlantic cloning of Great Men aside
At least BoJo gets it, there’s a climate change tide
A strong UK force
Can save our world’s course
Let us hope we hear more than 10 Downing Street tried 

***

About our climactic, climatic fate
Now we know our ‘reduce carbon by’ date
What action to take?
Survival’s at stake
Word has it though, far too little too late

***

As much plastic in fish as fish in plastic
Take away, throw away, look away logic
Nets of truth are unfurled
Greed pillages our world
Polystyrene dumping, realpolitik 

***

There once were these foolish doubters who’d say
By greed or hate so corrupted that day
“Climate change is fake news”
These non-humans enthuse
As tropical storm whatchamacallit sweeps them away 

***

It’s all about more. More high, more low, rainfall norms.
More melting ice caps, more floods, droughts and storms.
More no snow on Kilimanjaro.
More Maldivas in the sea below.

***

More tornadoes. More landslides. More heatwaves. More wildfires. More poverty. More food scarcity.  More population displacement. More extinct wildlife. More climate change. Still more climate change. So much more that it makes it impossible to write the last line of this limerick, let alone to get it to rhyme. 

***

It slashes and burns, and spews out its smoke
As animal, it’s a bit of a joke
How to get in its head
That its species looks dead?
Best if it goes extinct with a choke? DM/ ML/ OBP

