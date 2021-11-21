There once was a fake leader, McDonaldy Trump

Whose penchant for fat burgers outweighed a good rump

The sheer sum of cow farts

And carbonised GOP hearts

Means this Twitter polluter led climate change slump

Perhaps the successor, Biden his time

Can turn round the smog of Trumpian crime

Since the rich only act

When their health is attacked

Do we now see a US paradigm?

***

The transatlantic cloning of Great Men aside

At least BoJo gets it, there’s a climate change tide

A strong UK force

Can save our world’s course

Let us hope we hear more than 10 Downing Street tried

***

About our climactic, climatic fate

Now we know our ‘reduce carbon by’ date

What action to take?

Survival’s at stake

Word has it though, far too little too late

***

As much plastic in fish as fish in plastic

Take away, throw away, look away logic

Nets of truth are unfurled

Greed pillages our world

Polystyrene dumping, realpolitik

***

There once were these foolish doubters who’d say

By greed or hate so corrupted that day

“Climate change is fake news”

These non-humans enthuse

As tropical storm whatchamacallit sweeps them away

***

It’s all about more. More high, more low, rainfall norms.

More melting ice caps, more floods, droughts and storms.

More no snow on Kilimanjaro.

More Maldivas in the sea below.

***

More tornadoes. More landslides. More heatwaves. More wildfires. More poverty. More food scarcity. More population displacement. More extinct wildlife. More climate change. Still more climate change. So much more that it makes it impossible to write the last line of this limerick, let alone to get it to rhyme.

***

It slashes and burns, and spews out its smoke

As animal, it’s a bit of a joke

How to get in its head

That its species looks dead?

Best if it goes extinct with a choke? DM/ ML/ OBP