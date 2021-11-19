Business Maverick

International Finance

Big Tech Drives S&P 500 to 66th Record This Year: Markets Wrap

The Trend of Chinese stocks, Shiyan, Hubei Province, China. Photographer: Getty Images/Barcroft Media
By Bloomberg
19 Nov 2021
0

Technology stocks drove the equity market to a record in a volatile session ahead of Friday’s options expiration.

The S&P 500 notched its 66th all-time high of 2021, with the benchmark gauge poised for the second-biggest number of annual records ever — only behind 1995. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed as giant chipmaker Nvidia Corp. boosted its outlook, while Apple Inc. jumped after Bloomberg News reported the company is pushing to accelerate the development of its electric car. Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. paced gains in retailers after signaling consumer demand remains robust.

“Technology continues to be a key enabler of higher productivity and home to many of the fastest growing companies,” said Scott Brown, a technical strategist at LPL Financial. “So does this mean investors should be shifting all of their assets over to growth stocks again? We don’t necessarily think so, and continue to find opportunities in both growth and value styles.”

The next six months could see the S&P 500 hitting 5,200 in an environment of reduced monetary stimulus and outperformance by cyclical companies, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. That would imply a rally of about 11% from current levels.

S&P 500 is poised for the second-biggest number of all-time highs

Read: FedEx Sees 10% Rise in Holiday Package Volume to Record Levels

Some other corporate highlights:

  • After the close of regular trading, Applied Materials Inc. — the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors — delivered a weaker forecast than anticipated.
  • U.S.-listed Chinese stocks slumped on Thursday after a disappointing revenue outlook from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • CVS Health Corp. rose after saying it will close 900 stores over the next three years, part of a plan to decrease its store density in some areas.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said they now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said last month they expect a Fed hike in July. Their counterparts at Morgan Stanley still see officials not shifting rates throughout next year.

Read: Biden’s Oil Price Approach Is Working, and He Hasn’t Even Acted

What to watch this week:

  • Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
  • The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
  • The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1372
  • The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3501
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 114.24 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.28%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.92%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $78.67 a barrel
  • Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,864.50 an ounce
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved