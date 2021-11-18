epa09586912 Passengers wearing protective face masks wait with their luggage at the Beijing West railway station amid the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, 17 November 2021. Beijing tightened Covid-19 entry restrictions for all visitors coming to the city, requiring a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours and a green health code. The capital is scheduled to host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in less than three months. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing was confirmed on Tuesday as being an asymptomatic case after a routine COVID-19 test, state media reported.

The athlete has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The athlete is a close contact of a previously confirmed asymptomatic case, Zhao said, without revealing the identity or nationality of either of the athletes.

The Luge World Cup is serving as a test event for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics.

China reported on Nov. 12 that two lugers of the same nationality had tested positive.

Beijing’s vice mayor previously said the coronavirus would be one of the biggest challenges of the Games.

A widespread outbreak linked to the Games would hurt China’s record of containing clusters quickly, having elected to maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards COVID-19.

All participants at the Games will be tested daily and spectators from abroad are not being allowed in.

Athletes and other Games personnel will also be isolated in “closed loop” bubbles.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Albee Zhang, Judy Hua; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]