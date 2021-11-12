Maverick Life

Climate change activists read mock newspapers in George Square, Glasgow in support of victims of oil exploration and against fossil fuel investments in Africa during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, on November 07, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. As World Leaders meet to discuss climate change at the COP26 Summit, many climate action groups have taken to the streets to protest for real progress to be made by governments to reduce carbon emissions, clean up the oceans, reduce fossil fuel use and other issues relating to global heating. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Nov 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Tongan artist and climate activist, Uili Lousi, is seen with John Gerrards Flare Oceania 2021, a 6m x 6m real time simulation, on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Youth Climate Activists protest against fossil fuels outside the plenary rooms at COP26 as high-level negotiations continue among world governments on November 10, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Former US President Barack Obama meets delegates and activists in the US pavilion during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference on November 9, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Climate activist, Greta Thunberg speaks during the Fridays For Future march on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Red Rebels join protesters from Extinction Rebellion for a die in outside the offices of American asset management firm Mercer on November 08, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Demonstrators join the Fridays For Future march on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Six of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on youth and public empowerment. Outside the COP26 site, on the streets of Glasgow, the “Fridays For Future” youth climate movement hold a march to George Square in the centre of Glasgow where popular youth activists will address the crowd. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Activists from the environmental group Ocean Rebellion lie caught in a deep sea fishing net trailed behind a sculpture of a bottom trawling fishing boat on the banks of the River Clyde as they protest against the damage caused by this method of fishing and the degradation caused to oceans and coastal waters on October 30, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Protesters dressed as Pikachu are seen holding signs reading Japan stop funding coal during a protest outside the COP26 Summit on November 4, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Protesters gather during an anti-vaccination rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on November 11, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Protesters against the COVID-19 vaccination gathered at the Golden Gate Bridge to rally against vaccine mandates. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Revelers, one waving a Polish flag, celebrate Poland’s National Day by taking a dip in the icy river that flows through their village near the Belarus border on November 11, 2021 in Narewka, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A man pushes a bicycle on a flooded street on November 10, 2021 in Chennai, India. As the world was discussing the effects of unseasonal rain and distress to coastal communities amongst a host of ecological issues at COP26 in Glasgow, the southern Indian city of Chennai is being battered by rain leading to massive flooding and loss of life and property. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Fishermen anchor their boat along the shores of the River Yamuna amid the toxic foam caused by the pollution in the water as they return from a fishing trip on November 09, 2021 in Delhi, India. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of River Yamuna amid toxic foam caused by pollution on the occasion of Chhat puja on November 10, 2021 in Delhi, India. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
A balloon seller waits for customers who are gathered along the banks of River Yamuna amid toxic foam caused by pollution on the occasion of Chhat puja on November 10, 2021 in Delhi, India. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on November 09, 2021 in La Palma, Spain. The volcano has been erupting since September 19, 2021 after weeks of seismic activity, resulting in millions of Euros worth of damage to properties and businesses, as the lava flowed down the mountainside towards the sea. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Roads barricaded with burning tyres by Orlando residents protesting over ongoing power outages on November 10, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
In this handout image issued by the Polish Ministry of National Defence, soldiers from the Polish Armed Forces patrol the Belarus-Polish border on November 9, 2021 in Kuznica, Poland. (Photo by Irek Dorozanski/Polish Ministry of National Defence via Getty Images)
A handout picture made available by BelTA news agency shows migrants at their camp at the Belarus-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, 10 November 2021. Hundreds of refugees who want to obtain asylum in the European Union have been trapped at low temperatures for three days at the border. EPA-EFE/RAMIL NASIBULIN/BELTA
A handout photo made available by Belarusian news agency BelTA shows migrants crowd for humanitarian aid at their camp at the Belarus-Polish border in the Grodno region, not far from the checkpoint Bruzgi, Belarus, 11 November 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMIL NASIBULIN / BELTA
Jill Chambers (R) of Manchester, England is reunited with her sister Louise as passengers arrive from the first British Airways flight to arrive since the U.S. lifted pandemic travel restrictions on November 08, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Army veteran Stephen Hedger is hugged by his son Lincoln as he visits the gravesite of U.S. Army Major Paul Douglas Carron at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. During Veteran’s Day, military members, veterans and their loved ones visited the cemetery to pay their respects to those they have lost. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A member of the Military Honor Guard stands as U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Stars on the Freedom Wall are seen behind World War II Navy veteran Senior Chief Petty Officer Remigio Cabacar during a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial on November 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is carried for his funeral service at Washington National Cathedral on November 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) Starbase launch facility under construction in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.  Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A slow shutter speed captures a streak of light from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket engines after lift off with four astronauts on board from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on November 10, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Crew-3 mission is flying to the International Space Station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The Volocopter 2X Air Taxi files during an Urban Air Mobility Seoul Demo event on November 11, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea aims to commercialize “drone taxis,” or urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles, by the end of 2025 at the earliest, aiming to ease traffic congestion on Seoul’s roads, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A general view of the ferris wheel from outside of the canceled AstroWorld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
A street sign showing the cancellation of the AstroWorld Festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
An Ethiopian horse rider performs during a rally held to show support for the government and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), in their efforts against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 07 November 2021. EPA-EFE/STR
Ethiopians attend a rally held to show support for the government and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), in their efforts against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 07 November 2021. According to a report released 03 November 2021 by the UN high commission for Human Rights, war crimes and other crimes against humanity have been conducted by both sides in the year-long bloody civil war. A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia following advances south through the Amhara region towards the capital city Addis Ababa by the TPLF. EPA-EFE/STR
The Ethiopian Republican Marching band performs during a rally held to show support for the government and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), in their efforts against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 07 November 2021. EPA-EFE/STR
An Ethiopian woman weeps during an event marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Tigray, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 03 November 2021. The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) allegedly attacked an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) camp on 03 November 2020 starting the war. EPA-EFE/STR
Mason Lawrence, 9, gives a thumbs up after receiving the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination pop-up site at P.S. 19 on November 08, 2021 in the Lower East Side in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Residents line up for a Covid-19 test in Beijing, China, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Chinese authorities are ring-fencing Beijing against growing Covid-19 outbreaks now permeating more than half the nation’s provinces, seeking to protect the capital as it gears up to host top political leaders next week and the Winter Olympics in less than 100 days. Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Supporters of Britney Spears hold a #FreeBritney rally outside the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment building on November 11, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band’s No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Lethabo Lejoy Mathato at the 13th Annual Feather Awards at the Market Theatre on November 11, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards celebrate and honour LGBTQIA+ activists who are doing impactful work in communities across the country. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of “House of Gucci” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures )
Okavango Blue Diamond unveiled publicly for the first time at the American Museum of Natural History on November 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with a backflip after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
A mobile billboard commissioned by Media Matters for America circles the Fox Studio lot during Fox News’ annual shareholder meeting on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Media Matters for America)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

