Makoti means ‘bride’, or ‘new daughter-in-law’ – a time in your life when you are expected to do a lot of work to impress your new family (especially your new mother-in-law). Mogau Seshoene’s previous book, The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, became an instant bestseller when it was published in 2018, and stayed in the charts for a long while after, winning multiple awards including a Gourmand World Cookbook Award.

Now The Lazy Makoti is back, with a brand new collection of over 100 delicious, easy-to-follow recipes.

“In my new cookbook,” Seshoene says, “I will show you how to host any occasion with stylish and tasty food, from soul-warming one-pot dinners, irresistible easy bakes, and hearty plant-based dishes to Mzansi favourites, flavourful seven-colour meals, decadent desserts, vibrant African cuisine, and much more.”

Dinner and dessert has never been easier, and more delicious.

Boerewors meatballs in ushatini tomato sauce

Boerewors is the quintessential South African sausage, so flavourful and spiced just right – which is why it’s great to use to make meatballs. And what better accompaniment than our favourite ushatini sauce? The two make the best midweek supper – uncomplicated deliciousness.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

600 g boerewors

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon (5 ml) minced garlic

1 teaspoon (5 ml) minced ginger

½ teaspoon (2½ ml) turmeric

1 tablespoon (15 ml) curry powder

2 or 3 tomatoes, grated

1 tablespoon (15 ml) sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) water

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup (125 ml) coconut milk

Method

1. Remove the boerewors meat from its casing and shape into 8-10 equal-sized balls.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil on medium heat and fry the meatballs till brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

3. Add remaining oil to pan, and fry the onion, garlic and ginger for 1 minute. Add the turmeric and curry powder and cook till fragrant, 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the tomatoes, sugar and water, and simmer for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then cook for another 10 minutes to thicken.

5. Put the meatballs back into the pan.

6. Add the coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes.

Sorghum rainbow salad

Sorghum is a proudly South African ingredient that’s loved by many. Most of us have had it in ting and mqombhothi, but I bet you didn’t know that, much like couscous, you can include it in salads as well. Try this.

Prep time: 15 minutes plus overnight

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) sorghum, soaked overnight, then drained

3 cups (750 ml) water

1 cup (250 ml) cherry tomatoes

1 feta round, crumbled

1 red onion, finely chopped

½ cucumber, chopped

1 cup (250 ml) finely chopped herbs (parsley, chives, dill)

salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. In a medium pot, cook the sorghum in the water till soft, about 40 minutes. Drain and leave to cool.

2. Place the sorghum in a large bowl, along with the tomatoes, feta, onion, cucumber and herbs.

3. Season well and toss to combine.

Vegan chocolate mousse

Prep time: 20 minutes plus 1 hour in the fridge

Serves: 4

Ingredients

200 g dark chocolate, chopped into pieces

1 cup aquafaba (brine from tinned chickpeas)

½ cup (125 ml) sugar

strawberries to garnish

Method

1. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or a bowl placed over a pot of hot water.

2. In a separate bowl, beat the aquafaba with the sugar till stiff peaks form, about 10 minutes.

3. Gently fold in the melted chocolate.

4. Spoon into serving glasses and chill for at least 1 hour.

5. Garnish with strawberries. DM/ ML

Hosting With The Lazy Makoti: A Celebration of Food by Mogau Seshoene is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers (R350). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.