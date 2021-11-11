Newsdeck

Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry

11 Nov 2021
CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt was officially selected to host the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in 2022, the country's environment ministry said on Thursday.

The North African country will held the conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, it added. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese)

