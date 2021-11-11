South Africa

GROUNDUP VIDEO 

Atlantis non-profit horse rescue service and outreach programme channelling youth away from drug addiction

Horse Pals provides rescue serves for abused horses in Atlantis and the surrounding area while providing engagement and upliftment for vulnerable members of the youth community. (Photo: Provided by GroundUp)
By Ashraf Hendricks
11 Nov 2021
The motivation behind Horse Pals is not only to provide focus and opportunities for disadvantaged youngsters but also to educate the surrounding community and the new generation on how to look after, care for and love animals.

Joshua Swarts struggled with drug use. In this video he describes how his love of horses helped him get his life together.

“A horse can heal you, a broken dog can heal a broken person,” says Swarts. DM

First published by GroundUp.

