Horse Pals provides rescue serves for abused horses in Atlantis and the surrounding area while providing engagement and upliftment for vulnerable members of the youth community. (Photo: Provided by GroundUp)

Joshua Swarts struggled with drug use. In this video he describes how his love of horses helped him get his life together.

“A horse can heal you, a broken dog can heal a broken person,” says Swarts. DM

First published by GroundUp.