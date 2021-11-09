They will do so by signing the Glasgow Accord on Zero Emission Vehicles, which organisers say effectively ends the unchallenged, century-long reign of internal combustion engines (ICE), which are responsible for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions.

A handful of countries, regions and manufacturers have already signed up to this commitment, or ones like it, including Volvo — others have suggested that by 2035, most cars sold will be zero-emission vehicles. This accord steps up these generic notions into actual commitments and includes a wider array of countries and car producers that have made them before.

The most noteworthy additions are the two largest US producers, Ford and General Motors, as well as German producer Mercedes-Benz.

Yet the list is also noteworthy for the producers who have not signed, and that includes the two biggest carmakers by volume, Toyota and Volkswagen. Others have made partial commitments, such as BMW which has signed up for 25% of its sales, and Stellantis (Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot), which has signed up for 48%.

In total, one in four global car sales will comply with the accord by 2035 by carmaker commitment. The holdouts are mainly concerned that the developing countries won’t have the supporting infrastructure ready and are hesitant to make commitments that would reduce sales.

Countries have also committed to the accord, including four in Africa, but not South Africa. But here again, the exclusions are noteworthy: the US, China, India, France and Germany are not signing. Germany cannot sign until its government is formally inaugurated and the EU needs support from all members before it can sign. However, the reticence of the governments of some of the biggest car consumers in the world does constitute a setback for the accord.

But organisers suggest the accord will constitute the start of a snowballing effect. For example, since the largest US car producers have signed up, it becomes less important for the US federal government to commit.

What is significant about the accord is the number of huge fleet owners who have signed, including passenger and delivery service Uber and global homeware company Unilever. (Full list below). Regions, notably California and Washington in the US, and Scotland and Wales in the UK, have signed too.

According to Helen Clarkson, CEO, Climate Group said: “COP26 marks the end of the road for the internal combustion engine.”

“For those organisations notably absent — the climate cannot wait for you to get on board with zero emission vehicles. It’s time to get out of the slow lane before you miss the exit.”

Other significant signatories

The International Trades Union Federation

Natwest

