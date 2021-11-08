DM 168

RUGBY

Former New Zealand prop Carl Hayman joins class action highlighting concussion-related illness

Carl Hayman talks to the media during the European Rugby Champions Cup press conference at Twickenham Stadium on 1 May 2015 in London, England. (Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty Images)
By Ian Ransom for Reuters
08 Nov 2021
0

Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia at the age of 41, shining the spotlight on concussion-related illness in ex-rugby players.

Carl Hayman, who played the last of his 45 tests at the 2007 World Cup, revealed to sport website The Bounce that he had also been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“I spent several years thinking I was going crazy. At one stage that’s genuinely what I thought,” Hayman said. “It was the constant headaches and all these things going on that I couldn’t understand.”

Hayman, whose playing career ended six years ago with French club Toulon, has struggled with alcohol abuse and was given a suspended prison sentence in 2019 after admitting to charges of domestic violence.

He has joined a class action lawsuit being prepared by former players alleging rugby federations, including global governing body World Rugby, failed to protect them from the risks of concussion. Many former rugby players have been diagnosed with permanent brain damage, early-onset dementia, depression or symptoms and signs of CTE.

World Rugby said in July it would partner with independent healthcare experts, unions and player associations to offer brain healthcare to former players as part of a new welfare plan.

Hayman said he had hesitated before accepting offers to have his brain tested for damage.

“I ummed and aahed for about 12 months about whether I’d do anything about it… It would be pretty selfish of me to not speak up … when I could help a guy in New Zealand perhaps who doesn’t understand what’s happening to him and has no support network to lean on.” Reuters/DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for R25 at Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookstores. For your nearest stockist, please click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved