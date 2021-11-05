05/11/2021 Occasionally they are allowed ‘inside’, after sanitising of course. But are we also trying to sanitise our society by excluding them? Often Municipalities resort to ‘solutions’ that simply hide the problem or move it. But the sight of homeless people on our street corners is a pertinent reminder of the failure of our cities: amidst such wealth there are still people whose basic needs are not met – for shelter, sanitation and healthcare. (Photo: Samora Chapman)

The Denis Hurley Centre in Durban has been working with homeless people to help them to engage in the recent local government elections – just like any other citizens. This was part of a wider initiative of the National Homeless Network to create a National Homeless Manifesto and promote it to the politicians and parties competing to run our major metros.

Samora Chapman, a Durban-based photographer and storyteller, has been recording the journey of the past few weeks captured here in 20 images which challenge us to imagine a society that lives up to its ambition to include rather than exclude.

