Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 44 of 2021

A dog takes part at a mass ahead of the animals blessing on celebration day of Saint Hubert at the Basilica of St Hubert, Belgium, 03 November 2021. Annually held on 03 November in commemoration of Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunters, a mass is held after which animals are blessed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the celebration was cancelled in 2020, but with 18 Euro payment, fans could always ask for a blessing confirmation paper online. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Nov 2021
0

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

An Indian woman performs yoga in a garden as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021, as Delhi’s air quality hits the ‘hazardous’ category after Diwali festival. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
An anti-smog gun sprinkles atomised water in the air to curb air pollution as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021, as Delhi’s air quality hits the ‘hazardous’ category after Diwali festival. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
An anti-smog gun sprinkles atomised water in the air to curb air pollution as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Sea defenses line the coast on November 04, 2021 in Dymchurch, England. The defenses, started in 2010, are part of a 100 year plan to protect homes, businesses and critical infrastructure along the Romney Marsh coastline, much of which sits below sea level and is susceptible to flooding. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A cat is seen inside a restaurant submerged in flashflood during a high tide phenomenon in Kapar, Selangor, Malaysia 04 November 2021. ‘The phenomenon would be made worse if the strong winds, huge waves and heavy rain were to occur simultaneously. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A view of the smoke expelled by Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 04 November 2021. The high concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and a big cloud of ashes have worsen the air quality in the island.  EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.
People watch the Cumbre Vieja volcano during another day of eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 29 October 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano is erupting since 19 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO
A view of a house sourrounded by lava expelled by Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 04 November 2021. The high concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and a big cloud of ashes have worsen the air quality in the island. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.
A young climate activist holding a placard reading “Save our planet” during a protest march on the “Youth Day” at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, U.K., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.  Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo if world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with U.S. President Joe Biden during the G20 summit on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy.  (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images)
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, British prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough attend the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 at SECC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
In this undated image provided by Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II records a video message that was broadcast to attendees during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Buckingham Palace via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) meets Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)
A member of the Minga Indigena indigenous delegation attends the COP26 UN Climate Summit on November 03, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Minga Indigena are a group of Indigenous leaders participating in official and alternative events at the COP26 Climate Summit. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The Minga Indigena take part in a sacred fire ceremony at the Hidden Gardens behind the Tramway on November 03, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Minga Indigena are a group of Indigenous leaders participating in official and alternative events at the COP26 Climate Summit. Their aim is to promote awareness about their struggles to achieve territorial, economic, social and cultural rights in the context of the climate crisis. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
A woman dressed as The Catrina, the grand dame of the dead, participates in a parade in celebration of the Day of the Dead, in the city of Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, 02 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva
A woman dressed as The Catrina, the grand dame of the dead, participates in a parade in celebration of the Day of the Dead, in the city of Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, 02 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva
An altar to Holy death on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, in the resort of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico, 02 November 2021. Thousands of Mexican families went to the country’s cemeteries to decorate the graves and wait for the arrival of the souls of their deceased on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, a tradition interrupted last year by the closure of the pantheons due to the covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Ethiopian Jewish clergymen hold umbrellas as they pray during the ‘Sigd’ holiday in Jerusalem, Israel, 04 November 2021. The prayer is performed by Ethiopian Jews every year to celebrate the biblical union between the Jewish people and God. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A Malaysian Hindu devotee holds an oil lamp during the Diwali Hindu festival at a Hindu temple in Shah Alam, ouside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 04 November 2021. Deepavali, or Diwali, is known as the festival of lights and celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains globally and commemorates the triumph of good over evil. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Pope Francis celebrates Mass for Bishops and Cardinals who died in 2021, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/YARA NARDI / POOL
Pope Francis celebrates a mass on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, Italy, 05 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
A dog takes part at a mass ahead of the animals blessing on the celebration day of Saint Hubert at the Basilica of St Hubert, Belgium, 03 November 2021. Annually held on 03 November in commemoration of Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunters, a mass is held after which animals are blessed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the celebration was cancelled in 2020, but with 18 Euro payment, fans could always ask for a blessing confirmation paper online. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Dogs and Hunters take part at a mass ahead of the animals blessing on the celebration day of Saint Hubert at the Basilica of St Hubert, Belgium, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Priest of Saint Hubert Basilica, Philippe Gooses (L), blesses a dog on the celebration day of Saint Hubert at the Basilica of St Hubert, Belgium, 03 November 2021.  EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Nepalese Army officers adorn dog during dog worship day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 November 2021.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An adorned dog of the Nepalese Army during dog worship day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Nepalese Army dog performs an exercise during dog worship day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 November 2021. The Tihar festival is the second major festival for Nepalese Hindus and this year is held for five days, beginning on 03 November 2021. During the festival people worship crows, considered to be messengers of human beings; cows, considered as incarnations of lord Laxmi (the god of wealth); and dogs, repaying the love towards man’s ‘best friend’. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A Nepalese devotee worships a cow during the ‘Gai Puja’, also known as Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 November 2021. The Tihar Festival is the second most important event for Nepalese people. During the celebrations, people worship cows, considered the incarnation of Lord Laxmi, the god of wealth. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A Malaysian Hindu devotee prays during the Diwali Hindu festival at a Hindu temple in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 04 November 2021. Deepavali, or Diwali, is known as the festival of lights and celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains globally and commemorates the triumph of good over evil. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Fans watch the new film with Indian movie star Rajinikanth ‘Annaatthe’ in a cinema in Chennai, India, 04 November 2021. Annaatthe, the new film with Rajinikanth in Tamil language will be released in cinemas on 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Fans celebrate the release of a new film with Indian movie star Rajinikanth ‘Annaatthe’ outside a cinema in Chennai, India, 04 November 2021. Annaatthe, the new film with Rajinikanth in Tamil language will be released in cinemas on 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Senegalese-French writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (L) poses at the window of the Drouant restaurant after winning the Goncourt Literary Prize 2021 for his book ‘La Plus Secrete Memoire des Hommes (The Most Secret Memory of Man)’, in Paris, France, 03 November 2021. The Prix Goncourt is given annually to an author by the French literary organization ‘Société littéraire des Goncourt’. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

 

 

 

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah pose for a photo after casting their special vote for the municipal elections on October 30, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

 

 

 

Municipal elections campaign posters on October 29, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Voting in Nkanini Khayelitsha during the 2021 South African municipal elections on November 01, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A cyclist rides under Jacaranda trees in bloom in the Melville suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 November 2021. Jacaranda mimosifolia (Blue Jacaranda) is not indigenous to South Africa and was introduced from Brazil in 1829. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A handout photo made available by Wits University shows the Homo Naledi child fossil that was found near Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 November 2021. The team of 21 international researchers from Wits University led by Prof Lee Berger, found the remains of the child in a remote part of the Rising Star Cave where the child died 250,000 years ago. EPA-EFE/WITS UNIVERSITY / HANDOUT
(L-R) NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, of Germany on a sign near the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon as it sits on launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on October 29, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is being prepared for the Crew-3 mission with the four astronauts to the International Space Station, targeted for 2:21 a.m. EDT Sunday, October 31. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A mask is displayed in a window of Nakagin Capsule Tower on November 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The iconic building is a mixed-use residential and office tower designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa and is considered a rare example of Japan’s post-war Metabolism architectural movement. Despite an ongoing protest to save the building, it is expected to be demolished next year. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Names in Uphill Letters Exhibition at Benoni Museum on November 05, 2021 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The exhibition is a visual historiography ranging from past and present role-players in the sciences, politics, academia, sports, economics, literature, law, and humanities, which aims to dispense visual literacy as a driver of social cohesion. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Little Amal meets audience members as she joins art collective Manchester Street Poem at The Edge Conference Centre and listens to stories following a walk through Wigan Pier Quarter on October 31, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
7-year-old Lilah Chipman (L) hides her eyes as Dominic Dinh (R) administers a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a vaccination clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church on November 03, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved