‘The Rock’ says he won’t use real guns in films anymore

By Omar Younis
Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster “Red Notice” with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would “not use real guns ever again.”
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 on the set of “Rust” when a gun Baldwin was holding released https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/questions-swirl-alec-baldwin-shooting-case-ahead-sheriffs-update-2021-10-27 a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told that the gun was “cold,” an industry term meaning it was safe to use.
The incident has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon Baldwin discharged.
