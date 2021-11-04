‘The Rock’ says he won’t use real guns in films anymore

epa05999759 US actor/cast member Dwayne Johnson pose sduring a photocall for 'Baywatch' in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2017. The movie will open in German theaters on 01 June. EPA/CARSTEN KOALL

By Omar Younis

Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster “Red Notice” with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would “not use real guns ever again.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 on the set of “Rust” when a gun Baldwin was holding released https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/questions-swirl-alec-baldwin-shooting-case-ahead-sheriffs-update-2021-10-27 a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told that the gun was “cold,” an industry term meaning it was safe to use.

The incident has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon Baldwin discharged.

(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Richard Chang)