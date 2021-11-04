COP Deal to End Foreign Fossil Fuel Funding Has Key Holdouts

The countries and four financial institutions signing the statement are set to include Canada, the U.S. and Denmark — which announced a similar plan on its own on Wednesday.

The U.K. on Wednesday announced a separate pledge by dozens of institutions and countries to phase out coal power, including 18 nations, such as Vietnam, Poland and Chile, making such a commitment for the first time.

Under the pact, nations aim to stop the use of coal-fired power generation in the 2030s and 2040s, and agreed to end investments in the sector both domestically and overseas. Still, the plan appears to fall short of the U.K. hosts’ initial COP ambition to “consign coal to history.”

Both the G-7 and G-20 have already agreed to stop financing overseas coal projects. The U.K., U.S. and the European Union have already announced restrictions on foreign fossil fuel finance.

The new initiative on overseas fossil fuel finance would force many to go further: the U.S. for example, would have to block funding from regional development banks such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank and U.S. International Development Finance Corp., one of the people said.

International public finance now is lopsided in favor of fossil projects. In 2020, the Group of 20 nations alone contributed nearly $600 billion to oil, gas and coal projects, according to BloombergNEF estimates.

The COP unit didn’t respond to a request for comment on the plan to end funding of foreign fossil fuel projects.