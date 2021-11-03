Yahoo Pulls Out of China, Following LinkedIn in Cutting Ties

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”Yahoo follows LinkedIn, the professional-networking site owned by Microsoft Corp., in decamping from China. That company said it was packing up last month, becoming the last major U.S. social media provider to leave. LinkedIn, which entered China in 2014, said it made the decision in light of “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”
Apollo agreed to buy most of Yahoo earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Verizon Media for $5 billion. Verizon Communications Inc., the U.S. wireless giant, had assembled that business out of longstanding internet brands, including Yahoo and AOL. Yahoo was once a dominant provider of online services, with the most popular website, as well as search and email offerings.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet