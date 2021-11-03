Kabul bombing

Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hospital

epa09558908 Smoke billows from the scene of bomb blasts targeting a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 November 2021. Two powerful explosions and the sound of gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on 02 November, with no immediate reports about casualties. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --
By Reuters
03 Nov 2021
CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday, the group's Amaq news agency said on an affiliated telegram channel.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked the hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

