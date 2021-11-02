2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: AT A GLANCE

By Daily Maverick
02 Nov 2021
These nine provincial interactive maps will be regularly updated to track the live results for the municipal elections. They also indicate the results from the previous local government elections in 2016 – and where relevant, how things looked before 1 November amid by-elections and coalition realignments (the incumbent). Just click on the specific municipality you wish to scan.

Jointly compiled with Victoria O’Regan and Wayne Sussman.
Explanatory Footnote: Incumbent: the party or coalition parties that controlled the council/municipality before the 2021 election results.
Leading party: the party that got the most party ward and proportional representation (PR) votes.
Percentage: Party ward and proportional representation (PR) votes won by the leading party as a percentage of total valid votes.
Votes: The number of votes obtained by the leading party.
Seats: The number of seats obtained by the leading party.
Control: which party or coalition parties ultimately control the council/municipality
Turnout: voter turnout
