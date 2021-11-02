Maverick Citizen

A woman walking home with a sunset view at Esilindini village in Sterkspruit on 01 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
02 Nov 2021
Many in urban areas take voting in comfort for granted, often in big halls, undercover at easily accessible venues. For rural folk, voting often means a long walk, rain, inaccessible roads, no public amenities such as toilets, nobody to look after the children and in some areas no water or electricity. But despite these hurdles many South Africans turned up to vote at rural outposts on 1 November 2021. The photographers were there to capture the moment.

Voters waiting to cast votes at Khanya Pre-school in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. These people voted shortly before the voting station closed. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
People queue on 1 November 2021 to vote at Ebhongweni primary school in Kwazaklele, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape . (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
A man walks home after casting his vote at Esilindini village in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Voting in the local government elections on 1 November 2021 in the Eastern Cape, at Ebhongweni primary school in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
Voting in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. Voters wait outside Ebhongweni primary school in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
Robin Notyhawa and Ntombomzi Bangushe on their way to vote on 1 November 2021. They live in Nompondo Street, Joza, Makhanda in the Makana Municipality in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: Sue Maclennan)
Officials chase donkeys from the Ward 5 voting station in Extension 9, Makhanda, Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Sue Maclennan)
A voter walking to the St Michael’s junior secondary school voting station in Mbihli village in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Thandaphantsi Mdangi and Ngakubani Magalakanqa walking home after casting their votes at Hoita senior secondary in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Voters waiting to cast votes at Hoita senior seconday school in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Voters waiting to cast votes at Khanya pre school in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021, shortly before voting stations closed at 9pm. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents queue to vote during the local government elections in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa in Mopani District Municipality situated in the Limpopo province on Monday, 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)
An elderly resident of Lulekani in Limpopo walks to the voting station at Lulekani primary school on Monday 1 November 2021 during the local government elections. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)
Voters travelled to the polling stations in Lulekani, Limpopo using different modes of transport including bicycles during the local government elections. 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)
