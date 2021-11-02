2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: MAP RESULTS

ANC stumbles to lose outright majority in Lesedi, Gauteng

Joubert park voting station was a hive of activity on Monday 1 November 2021 as people came out in numbers to make their mark during the local government elections. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) insisted on the Covid 19 regulation as voters were reminded to keep social distancing and the musks on at all times. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Daily Maverick
02 Nov 2021
0

Interactive map updates.

The ANC lost its outright majority in Lesedi, dropping from 62.08% in 2016 to 50.43% in 2021. The ANC has 13 out of 26 seats, followed by the DA with 5 and the EFF with 4. The local party, the Socialist Economic Freedom Movement has 1 seat.

 

Jointly compiled with Victoria O’regan and Wayne Sussman

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved