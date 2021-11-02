Freight train derailed and burned in southern Chile amid indigenous conflict

The attack on the train, which had been carrying cellulose used to make paper, happened in the South Macrozone area of Victoria, which has been under a state of emergency due to the conflict.
“We have burned machinery and locomotive cars that transported cellulose from Valdivia to the Concepcion area,” Victor Manoli, presidential delegate to the area, told reporters. Images of the derailed and still smoking wagons circulated on social media and local TV.
“We must recognize that what we are experiencing today are acts of terrorism,” Manoli added.
The official said that so far no one had claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused a suspension of train service from the town of Victoria and Temuco to the regional capital of La Araucania.
La Araucania is home to Mapuche communities that are reclaiming lands that have been turned over to companies in the forestry sector. In recent years, sabotage has increased in the region with the burning of houses, trucks and machinery.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet