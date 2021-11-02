2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS

ANC makes history for all the wrong reasons by slipping below 50% in Lekwa Municipality, Mpumalanga

Voters queue at a voting station in Sebokeng to cast their ballots in the municipal elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
By Wayne Sussman
02 Nov 2021
Quick Afternoon updates from a Daily Maverick analyst.

While the ANC licks its wounds over Lekwa, the party holds onto Emakhazeni in Mpumalanga and faces the prospect of a coalition government in Thembelihle Local Municipality, Northern Cape after losing outright majority.

