2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS

ANC feels the squeeze by EFF in Ekurhuleni while DA makes gains in Nelson Mandela Bay

South African supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party dance outside a polling station during the local government elections in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 November 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA)
By Wayne Sussman
02 Nov 2021
0

8.05am: Quick morning updates from our analyst.

As counting continues in the sixth democratic local government elections, early indications are that the ANC has lost substantial ground to the DA and EFF in Ekurhuleni. This could potentially lead to a hung council in the Gauteng municipality.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the DA has snatched Ward 31 from the ANC.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved