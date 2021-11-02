South African supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party dance outside a polling station during the local government elections in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 November 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA)

As counting continues in the sixth democratic local government elections, early indications are that the ANC has lost substantial ground to the DA and EFF in Ekurhuleni. This could potentially lead to a hung council in the Gauteng municipality.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the DA has snatched Ward 31 from the ANC.

ANC numbers in their Ekurhuleni strongholds are awful, Major trouble brewing for the ANC there. The numbers for Duduza and Tsakane are very worrying. Also low turnout and good EFF growth — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 2, 2021

DA take Ward 31 (Missionvale Bethelsdorp) from the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay. ANC won by 700 votes in 2016. DA won by over 900 votes yesterday. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 2, 2021

FF+ hurting DA in Kou-Kamma (Kareedouw). That is a good sign for the ANC in this battleground municipality in the Eastern Cape. Still need to gauge turnout. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 2, 2021

Early days in Beaufort West but Truman Prince and the PA are shaking things up big time there. Reminder-ANC/KDF currently govern in Beaufort West. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 2, 2021