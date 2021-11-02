2021 Local Elections

A vote and a vaccine: X marks the spot as 63,000 people are vaccinated on voting day

Some have said natural immunity after Covid-19 is just as good as a vaccine. The evidence, however, suggests otherwise and shows that those with natural immunity are twice more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than those vaccinated. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Sandisiwe Shoba
02 Nov 2021
Voting stations become hybrid destinations during the Covid-19 pandemic

The national Department of Health turned Monday’s voting stations into hybrid destinations where citizens could get a vote and a vaccine. 

According to departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale, 1,000 pop-up vaccination sites were set up at voting stations across the country and more than 63,000 people received the jab. 

“The purpose was to bring vaccination services closer to the people, as they go to cast their votes, as part of our efforts to ramp up vaccinations,” said Mohale. DM

