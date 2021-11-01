Photo Essay: South Africa Votes

2021 Elections

An IEC official inks a thumb during the 2021 South African municipal elections on November 01, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The municipal elections were held, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) VotePix-am-Monday LGE-Photos-MONDAY
South Africans are making their cross in the Local Government Elections today. These are a few images from the around the country that had been filed by lunchtime on voting day, 1 November.

A woman casts her vote at a voting station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg on 1 November 2021 as South Africans head to the polls for local government elections. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A woman leaves a voting station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg on 1 November 2021 as South Africans head to the polls for local government elections. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
EASTERN CAPE – A long line of voters waited patiently outside the public library in Ward 8 to cast their votes on Monday 1 November 2021. Some people were in line for over an hour when the Daily Maverick stopped by to check on voting. (Photo: Steven Lang)
Citizens wait to cast their ballot during the local government elections on 1 November 2021 in Summerstrand, in the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha). (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
South Africans cast their votes during local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park, Gauteng on Monday 1 November 2021. (Photo: GCIS)
Helen Zille, the chairperson of the DA federal council, a former Western Cape premier, and former DA leader cast her special vote on Saturday at Pinelands High School in Pinelands. Picture Brenton Geach
South Africans cast their votes during local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park, Gauteng on Monday 1 November 2021. (Photo: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane)
Young people in Bloemfontein, South Africa cast their ballot on Monday 1 November 2021 in the sixth local government elections since the country’s democratic transition. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Young people arrived early at a polling station in Bloemfontein, South Africa on Monday 1 November 2021 in the sixth local government elections since the country’s democratic transition. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
The first voter at ward 26 in Bloemfontein, South Africa casts their vote on Monday 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Voters waiting to cast votes at Hoita Senior Seconday School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
People queuing to cast their votes at Hoita Senior Primary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
People cast their votes during the 2021 South African municipal elections on November 01, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The municipal elections were held, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
