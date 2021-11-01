Maverick Citizen

Photo Essay: Eastern Cape votes

Voters waiting to cast votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) VotePix-am-Monday LGE-Photos-MONDAY
By Staff Reporter
01 Nov 2021
From Gqeberha to Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape residents have turned up at voting stations to cast their votes in the 2021 local government elections. Photojournalists were there to capture the moment.

EASTERN CAPE – A long line of voters waited patiently outside the public library in Ward 8 to cast their votes on Monday 1 November 2021. Some people were in line for over an hour when the Daily Maverick stopped by to check on voting. (Photo: Steven Lang)
Citizens wait to cast their ballot during the local government elections on 1 November 2021 in Summerstrand, in the Eastern Cape, Gqeberha. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
Voters waiting to cast votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 01 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Voters on their way to cast votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Voters waiting to cast votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Voters on their way to cast votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
A voter casting her vote at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Ngakubani Magalakanqa and Nomathamsanqa Mbambamu on their way to cast votes at Hoita voting station in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Ngakubani Magalakanqa on his way to cast his vote at Hoita voting station in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
People queuing to cast their votes at Hoita Senior Primary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
People queuing at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 1 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
A voter casting his vote at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit on 01 November 2021. People are voting in the local government elections. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Thandaphantsi Mdangi and Ngakubani Magalakanqa walking home after casting their votes at Hoita Senior Secondary School in Sterkspruit. The school is situated in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape. South African citizens are voting in the local government elections on 1 November. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
A voter leaving after casting his vote at Khanya pre-school in New Rest village in Sterkspruit, situated in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Monday 1 November 2021. South African citizens are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
People wait to vote at Khanya pre school in New Rest village in Sterkspruit, situated in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Monday 1 November 2021. South African citizens are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
A voter walks to St Michael’s Junior School voting station in Mbihli village in Sterkspruit on Monday 1 November 2021. South African citizens are voting in the local government elections. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)
Buffalo City residents old and young alike came out in their numbers to vote during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Supplied)
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane arrives at the polling station to cast his vote at the Buffalo City College in East London on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Supplied)
Officials chase donkeys from the Ward 5 voting station in Extension 9, Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Sue Maclennan)
Nompondo Street Joza Robin Notyhawa and Ntombomzi Bangushe on their way to cast their vote during the local government elections in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Sue Maclennan).
Ward 4 PR candidate Devon Waldick sets up opposite Recreation Hall Albany Road Makhanda, Eastern Cape on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Sue Maclennan).
Voters line up to cast their ballot on Monday 1 November 2021 at Walmer town hall, Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
Citizens wait to cast their vote at Ebhongweni primary school in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) in the Eastern Cape on Monday 1 November 2021. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
EASTERN CAPE – IEC official, Bongolethu Mvula sanitises the hands of DA member of the NCOP, Mlindi Nhanha, at the St Aiden’s voting station in Makana Municipality on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Steven Lang)
