Our World in Pictures: Week 43 of 2021

An installation titled Together on display at the Great Pyramids of Giza on October 23, 2021 in Cairo, Egypt. The exhibition, presented by the organization Art D'Egypte in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, features a sculpture trail around the Giza plateau with works by Egyptian and foreign contemporary artists. (Photo by Sima Diab/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Oct 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

An aerial view taken with a drone shows a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 11th step of his worldwide ‘Beyond Walls’ project, at the Expo 2020 World Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2021 (issued 29 October 2021). EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
An aerial view taken with a drone shows French-Swiss artist Saype lying on his giant landart fresco, painted for the 11th step of his worldwide ‘Beyond Walls’ project, at the Expo 2020 World Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2021 (issued 29 October 2021). EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca and some Stormtroopers pose in a lift as they attend MCM Comic Con London 2021 at ExCel on October 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Boji, an Istanbul street dog rides a subway train on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. Boji, is a regular Istanbul commuter, using the cities public transport systems to get around, sometimes traveling up to 30 kilometers a day using subway trains, ferries, buses and Istanbuls historic trams. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Chickens search for food in a cage at a flooded village on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA
One of the submerged Aceredo village buildings is seen emerged in the river Lima on October 27, 2021 in Lobios, Ourense, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
A man walks past a fallen tree in West Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2021. Thousands of Victorians have woken without power after thunderstorms and wild winds lashed the state overnight. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
An arborist clears a fallen tree from a street in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 29 October 2021.  EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A general view shows flooded roads amid heavy rain in Syracuse, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO RICUPERO — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
A handout satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme, shows Mediterranean cyclone Apollo in the Ionian Sea, 28 October 2021 (issued 29 October 2021). On 28 October, Apollo was forming to the south of Sicily, Italy with winds of over 100kph blowing around its centre. Forecasts predict that Apollo will bring torrential rains to eastern Sicily. This has caused the Italian Civil Protection to issue a red alert, the highest possible level. EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTI
Environmental activists create a giant mosaic on the ground that reads: “Stop Funding Fossil Fuels” in the city’s banking sector in front of the Euro sculpture on October 29, 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Activists from Ocean Rebellion wearing Oil heads are seen pouring oil during a protest outside SSE Hydro on October 29, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Police move in to cut down a banner as Environmental activists remain at the Home Office on October 26, 2021 in London, England. Protesters dropped a banner from the building reading “COP: Invest In A Plant-Based Future,” referring to the upcoming United Nations Conference On Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Activists from Ocean Rebellion dressed as Boris Johnson and an Oilhead set light to the sail of a small boat as they protest next to the River Clyde opposite the COP26 site on October 27, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A Sudanese protester flashes the victory sign next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID
A Sudanese protester holds the national flag next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID
A view of Cumbre Vieja volcano during another day of eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 October 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting since 19 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO
View of Cumbre Vieja volcano during another day of eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO
A health official from Yongsan district, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), sprays anti-septic solution at outside stores in an alley of Itaewon district to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of Halloween on October 29, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A replica animated doll from the series “Squid Game” is seen on October 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The replica animated doll from the Netflix series Squid Game has been installed at Sydney Harbour for Halloween. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Female police officers at the Handing Over Of The Sword Ceremony And Medal Parade in Greenpoint on October 27, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
(R-L) Xander Zayas punches Dan Karpeney in their middleweight bout at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)
Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari (R) and his partner Antonio Ingenito pose in front of the newly installed work Heroes Heart Monument in Grand Army Plaza on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Maelle Millet of France competes during the Individual Qualifications on day one of the 38th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at West Japan General Exhibition Center on October 27, 2021 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Teresa Gorospe of Spain competes during the Individual Qualifications on day two of the 38th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at West Japan General Exhibition Center on October 28, 2021 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Women practice a dance routine in front of a large countdown screen showing 100 days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park on October 27, 2021 in Beijing, China. The Games are set to open on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
The Fashion Bridges: Ponti Della Moda Installation at the South African Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 Collections Day 01 at Mall of Africa on October 28, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Unlit Christmas decorations are seen suspended between lamp posts as shoppers walk through the retail district of Oxford Street on October 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., speaks during the virtual Facebook Connect event, where the company announced its rebranding as Meta, in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.  Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

