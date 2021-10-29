Apple and Amazon Stock Dives Set to Erase $200 Billion in Value

Apple ended Thursday’s session with a market capitalization of about $2.52 trillion, and the postmarket drop represents a loss of about $126.1 billion in market value, based on outstanding shares at the close. Amazon closed with a value of about $1.75 trillion, and the post-earnings drop of 5% would erase more than $87 billion from its valuation.
Both stocks pared some of their initial decline, with Apple trading 3.6% lower at 6:30 p.m. in New York, while Amazon fell 3.7%.
The selling in the tech heavyweights overshadowed what had been a strong earnings period for the technology sector. Earlier this week, Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both rose more than 4% after results beat expectations.
Apple and Amazon are the second and third biggest companies in the S&P 500 behind Microsoft Corp., accounting for almost 10% of the index by weighting.
Read more: Microsoft Narrows Gap on Apple for World’s Largest Market Value
Amazon warned investors that it could have sales of up to $140 billion in the busy holiday quarter without making a nickel in profit. Meanwhile, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on a conference call that the supply constraints were worse than expected last quarter and cost it about $6 billion.
“Amazon.com’s weaker 4Q guidance, with the high-end of its range falling below Bloomberg consensus, suggests the company may not be immune to supply-chain troubles pervading the retail industry,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal wrote in a note.
|For more coverage
|
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet