Sudan info ministry says the military’s actions are a crime

The ministry added, on its Facebook page, that the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is still the legitimate transitional authority.
The ministry also said the government welcomed the positions taken by the U.N. Secretary-General, the African Union, and the Arab League, lauding what it described as their rejection of a military coup. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir)
