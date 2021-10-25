Germany’s Covid-19 infections rate rises to highest since May

Cases recorded were exactly 100 per 100,000 people for the past seven days on Saturday, an increase from a rate of 95.1 per 100,000 a day earlier, data from Robert Koch Institute showed. There has been 83,14 cases in the past seven days and 15,145 over the previous 24 hours, it said. Deaths rose to 86, from 75 a week ago.
By Eyk Henning
Oct 23, 2021, 1:00 PM
Word Count: 100
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email letters@dailymaverick.co.za