Our World in Pictures: Week 42 of 2021

Actor Jude Law walks with Little Amal on Folkestone Pier on October 19, 2021 in Folkestone, United Kingdom. The 3.5 metre-tall puppet representing a migrant Syrian girl has nearly completed its 8,000km journey across Europe, starting in Gaziantep, Turkey and culminating in Manchester, England in early November. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Oct 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A magician performs during The Feast of the Clowns at Burgers Park in Sunnyside on October 16, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The initiative is an annual urban community festival that hosts playful peaceful protest, a social justice workshop series, and a platform for local artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Marvin Pleitez, prepares to represent ‘Lady Drag’, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 17 October 2021 (Issued 22 October 2021). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
Nude models pose for a photograph as American artist Spencer Tunick’s photo installation is unveiled on October 17, 2021 in Arad, Israel. Around 300 participants took part in the nude photo installation which Tunick designed to highlight the importance of preserving and restoring the Dead Sea in mind. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Female participants compete during the first Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship at Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirate, 22 October 2021. Eight female participants took part in the race, seven of them got a training riding course at the school of Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC) which is the first of its kind in the region, the first center dedicated to teaching camel riding and especially for women. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Female participants compete during the first Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship at Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirate, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A statue of Harambe is seen on October 18, 2021 in New York City. The Sapien.Network, a social networking platform currently under development, unveiled a seven-foot statue of Harambe, a gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden who became a media sensation in May 2016 who was shot by zookeepers to protect a child, in front of the Charging Bull statue that was surrounded by bananas, that would be distributed to local food shelves, to protest wealth disparity in the country. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
An ariel view of the newly installed whale sculpture by Lee Simmons on October 20, 2021 in Dundee, Scotland. The whale was designed by artist Lee Simmons for the Dundee City Council, who held a competition calling for a whale-themed canopy for its waterfront that would commemorate the city’s historical links with the whaling industry. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A nine-metre female humpback whale beaches at Melkbosstrand on October 18, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that City of Cape Town officials and Disaster Risk Management teams were dispatched to the scene to remove the carcass. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A woman walks along the Neva river embankment with St. Isaac Cathedral on the background in windy weather in St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Images of the pandemic are projected onto the Sydney Opera House on October 18, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
A worker cleans the floor during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Two children look at the “Pillar of Shame” statue at the Hong Kong University campus on October 15, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong University demanded that a now-disbanded pro-democracy alliance remove the artwork, an eight-metre tall monument to the Tiananmen Square Massacre by Danish artist Jens Glaschiot, after it has stood on the grounds of the campus for 24 years, local news sources reported.  (Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images)
The Shenzhou-13 carried by a Long March-2F rocket launches with three astronauts from China Manned Space Agency on board early on October 16, 2021 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert near Jiuquan, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
People walk past a Bitcoin symbol at the entrance of a cryptocurrency exchange office on October 19, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Protesters wearing masks depicting President Jair Bolsonaro perform during a protest against the government’s measures to combat COVID-19 and the administrative reform bill that is being processed in the National Congress on October 20, 2021 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
Supporters of Hezbollah mourn people killed in yesterday’s clashes on October 15, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images)
Police officers stand outside Belfairs Methodist Church on October 18, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, England. Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West, was stabbed to death while meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday at Belfairs Church. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
People walk by the newly completed artwork “A Fountain for Survivors” in Times Square on October 18, 2021 in New York City. Assembled as a tribute to surviving the coronavirus pandemic, the work by Sculptor Pamela Council is made of more than 350,000 acrylic fingernails to create a neon and pale pink grotto which is enclosed in an 18-foot tall rhinestone-studded cave with a fountain. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The interior of Foxconn Technology Group’s Foxtron Model E concept electric sedan unveiled at the Hon Hai Tech Day event in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.  Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tarran Mackenzie of McAMS Yamaha rides on his way to winning race two and clinching the 2021 British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch on October 17, 2021 in Longfield, England. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
David Zehentner of Germany in action during the Men’s Freeski Big Air qualification at the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MERZ
Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021 at Grand West Casino on October 16, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

