President Cyril Ramaphosa has dispatched special envoys to Eswatini to address the growing violence in the country with King Mswati III, while protests deepen in the country.

Police fired live ammunition and rubber bullets to disperse a march in the capital Mbabane on Wednesday, according to local media. It was not immediately clear if there had been casualties.

Former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe will head the team of envoys from South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, who plan to meet Mswati on Thursday afternoon, according to a letter from South Africa’s High Commission in Eswatini to the Swazi ministry of foreign affairs.

The letter says that Ramaphosa is sending the envoys as chairperson of the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The deputy foreign ministers of Namibia and Botswana will be part of the delegation as those two countries are currently the other members of the SADC security organ troika.

Ramaphosa spoke by phone with Mswati on Wednesday to arrange the visit, according to the letter, which requests Eswatini’s ministry of foreign affairs to arrange the proposed meeting between Radebe’s delegation and the king.

The other South African envoys in the delegation will be Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini and Maropene Ramokgopa, Ramaphosa’s special adviser on international relations.

The visit will come a day after violent protests, which have continued intermittently since June when major rioting and destruction of government and other buildings and vehicles were met with live bullets fired by security forces that killed about 70 demonstrators, according to opposition activists.

The protests then were sparked by the government’s decision to prevent Swazis from petitioning their MPs to call for the country’s prime minister to be elected by parliament and not appointed by the king.

Two pro-democracy MPs, Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube, who supported the call for the prime minister to be elected, were later arrested under the country’s Suppression of Terrorism Act and remain in jail.

This provoked a transport strike and more demonstrations last week by protesters including schoolchildren, demanding the release of the MPs.

This was the second intervention by SADC in the Eswatini unrest. In July, South Africa’s international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor and her Botswanan and Zimbabwean counterparts visited the country, on behalf of SADC’s security organ troika, after the first bout of rioting and shooting.

They met Eswatini government ministers and representatives of civil society and the political opposition. Later a delegation of officials from the same three countries visited the country to meet a wider range of stakeholders. They prepared a report which was presented to the SADC summit in Malawi in August.

Officials said the report recommended that Mswati launch an all-inclusive political dialogue about the country’s future. But one official said then that if Mswati didn’t want a political dialogue, “it’s not going to happen”.

However, the continued protests, deaths and instability have increased the pressure on SADC to do something and Radebe’s team intends to meet Mswati himself this time, where it will likely deliver the same message — engage in a real political dialogue with your opponents.

But whether the king will take the team’s advice is doubtful. Earlier this week the Multi-Stakeholders Forum, representing a broad range of political and civil society interests, made it clear that it did not want Mswati to participate in the all-inclusive political dialogue it is calling for.

It said this was because of his insulting remarks about the protesters in a speech he gave at the Mbabane Government Hospital last Friday, 15 October.

The forum said in a statement that Mswati had used “derogatory and insulting language” to describe the protesters and had encouraged violence against them.

However, the forum said that royalists who subscribed to the principles of justice, rule of law and supremacy of the constitution were welcome to participate in the dialogue to make the case for monarchy “and other traditional governance systems in the future multiparty democratic dispensation.” DM