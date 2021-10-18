Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk through the La Mer development, operated by Meraas Holding LLC, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Dubai replaced its top health official on Sunday after coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates, of which it is part, spiked in recent weeks. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

The Health Ministry reported 99 new cases, down from a peak of nearly 4,000 a day in January. The UAE’s cumulative death toll stands at 2,120.

The regional tourism and business hub, which still largely requires masks in public places, has one of the world’s highest immunisation rates.

Around 96% of the population of roughly 10 million have received one vaccine dose, while some 86% are fully vaccinated, according to latest official data.

Other Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia have also seen daily coronavirus cases fall to below 100.

The UAE is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world fair to be held in the Middle East. The event began on Oct. 1 and will run for six months. (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

