The National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Sept. 30 called for a pricing methodology review and discarded the so-called MYPD 5 revenue application of Eskom, which is unprofitable and struggles under about 400 billion rand ($27 billion) of debt.
“This is impossible both from a legal process and timing point of view,” the utility had said. In rejecting the utility’s plan that runs through the 2024/2025 financial year, Nersa said it started a consultation process in the development of a new methodology “that will ensure sustainable electricity prices.”
A spokesman for the regulator didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
The latest court action “is the only available option to avoid extremely serious and negative consequences for Eskom and by necessary consequence to National Treasury,” the utility said.
