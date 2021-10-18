Tigrai TV said the attack on the city of Mekelle was carried out by “Abiy Ahmed”, referring to Ethiopia’s prime minister and the government forces he leads.
The military and the prime minister’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An aid worker in Tigray said there had been air strikes in Mekelle. Reuters was unable to verify the reports in an area that is off-limits for journalists.
The Ethiopian military and its allies have been fighting forces from the northern region of Tigray for 11 months. (Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet