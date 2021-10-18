Ethiopian National Defence Force soldiers train with a DShK 1938, a Soviet heavy machine gun, in their camp at an undisclosed location in Ethiopia on 16 September 2021. (Photo: Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)

Tigrai TV said the attack on the city of Mekelle was carried out by “Abiy Ahmed”, referring to Ethiopia’s prime minister and the government forces he leads.

The military and the prime minister’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An aid worker in Tigray said there had been air strikes in Mekelle. Reuters was unable to verify the reports in an area that is off-limits for journalists.

The Ethiopian military and its allies have been fighting forces from the northern region of Tigray for 11 months. (Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)