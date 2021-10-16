Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 41 of 2021

A demonstrator holds a model of a baby in front of of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Louisville's EMW Women's Surgical Center is part of the court's term that could gut the constitutional right to abortion and allow sweeping new restrictions in much of the country. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Oct 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Dr Samkele Salukazana, Robotic Surgery Coordinator at Groote Schuur Hospital and Dr Lisa Kaestner looks at the surgical robot, the da Vinci Xi at Groote Schuur Hospital on October 13, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the hospital has become the first state hospital on the African continent to use the machine for surgery. The robot is worth R38.7 million and can be used across a wide spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and is expected to reduce blood loss, infection recovery and less scarring after surgery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Visitors take pictures during the 90th Anniversary of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Elected one of the seven wonders of the modern world, the statue celebrates its 90th anniversary as Brazil’s most famous landmark. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Red paint covers a statue of Christopher Columbus in Belgrave Square Gardens on October 12, 2021 in London, England. The defacing of the statue appears to coincide with the Columbus Day holiday, which many countries in the Americas celebrate on October 12. The holiday is observed on second Monday in October in the United States. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Theater artists perform with the Giant puppet Amal, created by the Handspring Puppet Company and symbolizing a young refugee girl, during an event at the Eiffel tower as part of her visit in Paris, France, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Theater artists perform with the Giant puppet Amal, created by the Handspring Puppet Company and symbolizing a young refugee girl, during an event at the Eiffel tower as part of her visit in Paris, France, 15 October 2021. The 3.5 metre tall puppet ‘Little Amal’, representing a young Syrian refugee girl, is part of ‘The Walk’, an art initiative that will travel 8,000 kilometers from Syria to Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Britain to raise awareness of the urgent needs of young refugees. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A couple hold umbrellas on a promenade during a No. 8 Storm signal raised for Typhoon Kompasu on October 13, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
A horse walks through a flooded street after the passage of hurricane Pamela, in the municipality of Rosamorada, Nayarit state, Mexico, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Aaron Garcia
Rescue team members assist those affected by the floodings after the passage of hurricane Pamela, in the municipality of Rosamorada, Nayarit state, Mexico, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Aaron Garcia
A teacher cleans a flooded classroom as she waits for residents to come pick up learning materials for their children studying at home, in the closed Pamarawan High School on October 13, 2021 in the coastal village of Pamarawan in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A view of a passenger bus after it fell with the front part into a five-meter pit while carrying 15 passengers, in a central avenue in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 15 October 2021, as heavy rainfall hit the city. No injuries have been reported and the passengers were safely evacuated. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Another view of the passenger bus. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Nicasio Reservoir during a drought in Nicasio, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Residents failed to significantly cut back their water consumption in July, California state officials announced. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Houseboats on Lake Oroville during a drought in Oroville, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja Volcano on October 9, 2021 in La Palma, Spain. The Cumbre Vieja Volcano erupted on September 19, shutting down the airport twice due to the volcanic ash.  (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/Getty Images)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang Aerobatics display team perform during the Air Force Day Parade at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(L to R) Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries walk to a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on the ten minute flight. They flew aboard mission NS-18, the second human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Diana Kipyogei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Male participants take part in Holland Daredevil Run 2021 on October 15, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. The initiative helps Hollard raise funds for cancer screening and spread awareness about male cancer in disadvantaged communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
Groups of indigenous Zoques participate in the Maya Zoque Chiapaneca Festival, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas, Mexico, 14 October 2021. Some seven hundred representatives of the Mayan culture pay tribute to mother earth at the Zoque Chiapaneca Maya Festival, which is celebrated from October 13 to 17 in Tuxtla Gutierrez, capital of the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez
Artist Lucy Sparrow unveils “The Billion Dollar Robbery” installation during Frieze London 2021 at Saatchi Gallery on October 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The Annual One Sky One World International Kite Fly for mental health awareness month, at the Dolphin Beach on October 10, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Iranians sit in front of the Azadi (Freedom) tower in Tehran, Iran, 15 October 2021. The Azadi tower which is the symbol of Iran turns to 50 years old as still is one of the famous architecture landmarks which was commissioned by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, to mark the 2,500th year of the foundation of the Imperial State of Iran and completed and inaugurated on 16 October 1971. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Protesters pose for a photograph with cardboard coffins outside Downing Street during a protest against Covid-19 vaccine patents on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Casts of skulls of fugitives, who sought shelter while awaiting a possible rescue by the fleet of Pliny the Elder, discovered in Ercolano (Naples), Italy, 15 October 2021. The skeleton is partially mutilated of a 40-45-year-old man. This discovery will be able to shed light on the last moments of town’s life buried by the eruption. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A pedestrian moves along Mary Street in Newtown on October 11, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. COVID-19 restrictions have eased across NSW today after the state passed its 70 per cent double vaccination target.  (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

