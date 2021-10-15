In an earlier version of this cartoon, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s daughter Nokulinda Mkhize was depicted as having been complicit in fraud and corruption as a result of her father’s involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal. While Daily Maverick has been able to show that members of the Mkhize family have been beneficiaries of suspicious payments emanating from a R150-million Covid-19 and National Health Insurance communications contract, the publication has not shown this to be the case with Nokulinda Mkhize.

Mkhize complained about the article and a subsequent cartoon to the press ombudsman office. The ombud dismissed Mkhize’s complaint as far as the article was concerned but found that the cartoon breached Section 7.2 and Section 3.3 of the Press Code and sanctioned Daily Maverick.

The ombud directed Daily Maverick to either withdraw the cartoon, or to remove Nokulinda Mkhize from it.

Daily Maverick apologises to Nokulinda Mkhize for any harm caused and for any impact the cartoon may have had on her personal and professional life.

Read the full judgment here.