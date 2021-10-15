Deliberations are ongoing and the final timing and size of the IPO will depend on investor appetite and market conditions, according to the people. A representative for Coca-Cola referred a request for comment to the Africa business. Representatives for Bank of America, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Morgan Stanley and Standard Bank declined to comment.
Coca-Cola holds 66.5% of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, having paid $3.15 billion in 2016 to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev out of the African bottling joint venture.
It tried to offload the stake a year later and drew interest from the likes of Heineken NV and Coca-Cola HBC AG, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In April, Coca-Cola said it was working with Rothschild & Co. on an IPO of the business, with shares to be listed in Amsterdam and Johannesburg.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa operates in 14 territories on the continent and accounts for about 40% of the Atlanta-based company’s drinks sold there, according to its website. Coca-Cola concluded a deal earlier this year to increase local shareholding in its South Africa bottling unit.
Companies have raised about $73 billion from IPOs on European exchanges this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with the deals outpacing stake sales for the first time since 2018.
