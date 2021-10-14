NHS doctors and nurses practise their medical skills at the Army's Ebola training facility, near York. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Authorities in the city of Beni detected the case on Wednesday, the same day that medics began an Ebola vaccination campaign there, city official Michel Tosalisana told local media.

The World Health Organization said three people from the same neighbourhood died in September after experiencing Ebola-like symptoms, which can include severe vomiting, haemorrhaging and diarrhoea.

Beni was an epicentre of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 1,000 others. The most recent flare-up of the deadly virus ended in May after killing six people.

