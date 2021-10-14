Do you feel weird about Russia’s Sputnik vaccine? You’re not alone, and the reason for it goes beyond geopolitics. Whatever your views are about the country, Russia has disregarded many of the norms put in place to bolster public trust in medicines. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia’s slow vaccination campaign and has appealed to people to get the shot. Take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

Thursday’s case tally marked the first time Russia has officially reported more than 30,000 cases in a single day.

Around a third of the population – 43 million – has been inoculated, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Russia was fast to develop and launch its Sputnik vaccine when the pandemic struck last year and has since approved four vaccines for use. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

