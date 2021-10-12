World

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach

By Reuters 12 October 2021
Caption
epa08087507 Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (R) chats with Oakland Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer (L) before the NFL American Football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA, 22 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Jon Gruden resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Monday night in the wake of further allegations of inappropriate emails.

Reuters

 

The New York Times reported Monday the existence of numerous emails that included homophobic or misogynistic terms. That news followed a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that Gruden used racist language in a 2011 email when describing the appearance of DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden apologized but said he didn’t remember writing the email.

Gruden said in a statement Monday night, “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

He reportedly told team owner Mark Davis of his decision to step down in a face-to-face meeting.

Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders’ assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, likely will replace Gruden as head coach on an interim basis, according to ESPN.

The Times reported that the NFL, in the midst of an unrelated investigation, flagged many emails written by Gruden. He allegedly used disparaging terms while expressing opposition to women serving as NFL referees, the league drafting or including gay players and the player protests while the national anthem is played pregame.

Gruden also allegedly used foul terms to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, including an anti-gay slur, and used a different anti-gay slur while writing about Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team. Sam was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round in 2014 but never played a regular-season game in the league.

The Raiders currently employ the only active openly gay NFL player, defensive end Carl Nassib, who has 1.5 sacks in five games this year.

Smith tweeted Monday, “The email from Jon Gruden — and some of the reaction to it — confirms that the fight against racism, racist tropes and intolerance is not over. This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less.”

Gruden, 58, signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to return to coaching with the Raiders in 2018.

The Raiders are off to a 3-2 start, leaving Gruden 22-31 in his second stint as the team’s head coach. He was 38-26 in the regular season while coaching the then-Oakland Raiders from 1998-2001, and he posted a 57-55 regular-season mark with the Buccaneers from 2002-08, leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship after the 2002 season.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Above us only Sky: A road trip through South Africa’s heartland

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

Divided We Stand: DA and ANC internal pre-election pressures could cost them dearly

Stephen Grootes
4 hours ago
6 mins

INDUSTRIAL ACTION

New offer on the table: Steel employers propose higher wage increases in a bid to end crippling strike

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

The JSC’s snubbing of David Unterhalter for the Constitutional Court is another rejection of intellectual capital
Anthony Norton 10 hours ago
6 mins

Asparagus has a higher carbon footprint than pork or veal (per kg).

SOCIAL JUSTICE

The courts can do a lot more to dismantle economic apartheid — but this needs everyone to get involved

Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Exclusive: Government (sort of) clarifies reduction in mining application backlog

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s local government elections and the horseshoe theory of politics

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
4 mins

MONTPELLIER SUMMIT

Macron touts new relationship with Africa – with mixed success

Carien du Plessis
5 hours ago
5 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

In his latest application, Nafiz Modack says evidence gathered by Hawks investigator is hearsay

Vincent Cruywagen
5 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved