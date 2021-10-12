Newsdeck

Greece’s Crete struck by second strong earthquake in weeks

By Bloomberg 12 October 2021
A photograph shows the rubble of a church following an earthquake, in Arkalochori village on the Crete island, on September 27, 2021. Photographer: Costas Metaxakis/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --A second strong earthquake in weeks struck near Crete, Greece’s biggest island and one of its main tourist destinations, the Athens Geodynamics Institute reported.

By Eleni Chrepa
Oct 12, 2021, 12:24 PM – Updated on Oct 12, 2021, 1:49 PM
Word Count: 131

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Crete at 12.24 p.m. local time Tuesday, with an epicenter about 14 miles off the eastern coast, the institute said. The temblor caused minor landslides and the partial collapse of a church in the village of Xerokampos, according to a release by the Civil Protection Ministry. No injuries were reported.

The island was struck by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 27, killing one person.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

