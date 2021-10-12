(Bloomberg) --A second strong earthquake in weeks struck near Crete, Greece’s biggest island and one of its main tourist destinations, the Athens Geodynamics Institute reported.

By Eleni Chrepa

Oct 12, 2021, 12:24 PM – Updated on Oct 12, 2021, 1:49 PM

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Crete at 12.24 p.m. local time Tuesday, with an epicenter about 14 miles off the eastern coast, the institute said. The temblor caused minor landslides and the partial collapse of a church in the village of Xerokampos, according to a release by the Civil Protection Ministry. No injuries were reported.

The island was struck by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 27, killing one person.

A strong #earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:24 on Tuesday, according to Athens National Observatory Geodynamics Institute #Crete https://t.co/SAGTmdCt5Z pic.twitter.com/VCJdcEfH4x — ANA-MPA news (@amna_newseng) October 12, 2021

