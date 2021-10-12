Google, which is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, said it lost global service fees as a result of Epic’s breach of contract.

“The Google Play ecosystem has suffered injury because the hotfix potentially exposed a security vulnerability that could be exploited for even more nefarious purposes,” Google said.

Epic continues to breach its contractual obligations as gamers who downloaded the “unapproved” version of Fortnite can still make in-app purchases through Epic’s payment system outside Google Play, according to the complaint.

Epic declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Epic separately sued Apple Inc. and Google last year, accusing them of maintaining a duopoly on mobile-app distribution with their app stores. Apple’s business model that includes collecting a commission from app developers was largely vindicated in a judge’s ruling in September following a trial in May, though the judge did somewhat loosen Apple’s grip on its App Store rules.

The Google case isn’t as far along. Just as Apple did, Google is now bringing counterclaims against Epic.

Google also faces a sweeping complaint filed in July by attorneys general of three dozen states, alleging that the company unlawfully abused its power over the sale and distribution of apps through Google Play.

The case is Epic Games Inc. v. Google LLC, 3:20-cv-05671, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

(Updates with details from filing, Epic comment)

–With assistance from Mark Bergen.