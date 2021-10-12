The fine “led to some speculation that we are getting toward the end of some of the regulatory scrutiny the sector has been facing,” Cordwell said. Easing U.S.-China tension and signs of improvement in consumer spending over the Golden Week holiday are also positive developments, he added.

Analysts are encouraged by Alibaba’s climb beyond its 50-day moving average. The $469 billion e-commerce giant has no sell ratings, with 36 out of 38 analysts giving it a buy, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They forecast shares to rise 45% over the next 12 months versus a 28% and 18% gain for Tencent and Meituan, respectively.

Investors may also be thinking “it’s time to reassess the stock” ahead of Alibaba’s quarterly earnings release, Cordwell said.