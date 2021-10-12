Business Maverick

Alibaba Scores 24% Winning Streak as Low Valuation Lures Buyers

By Bloomberg 12 October 2021
Caption
A girl stands in front of a sign at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have made an impressive recovery over the past week, after a lower-than-expected fine for Meituan added to a growing list of positive factors for the battered tech giant.

Bloomberg

The stock climbed 24% since hitting a record low in Hong Kong on Oct. 5 through Monday, after having “gotten very cheap,” according to James Cordwell, an analyst at Atlantic Equities LLP. Alibaba trades at 17 times forward earnings estimates, compared with a multiple of 25 for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and 39 for JD.com Inc. Tencent shares have gained 10% since a week ago.

The fine “led to some speculation that we are getting toward the end of some of the regulatory scrutiny the sector has been facing,” Cordwell said. Easing U.S.-China tension and signs of improvement in consumer spending over the Golden Week holiday are also positive developments, he added.

Alibaba shares have jumped 24% in the past four trading sessions

Analysts are encouraged by Alibaba’s climb beyond its 50-day moving average. The $469 billion e-commerce giant has no sell ratings, with 36 out of 38 analysts giving it a buy, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They forecast shares to rise 45% over the next 12 months versus a 28% and 18% gain for Tencent and Meituan, respectively.

Investors may also be thinking “it’s time to reassess the stock” ahead of Alibaba’s quarterly earnings release, Cordwell said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

INDUSTRIAL ACTION

New offer on the table: Steel employers propose higher wage increases in a bid to end crippling strike

By Ray Mahlaka

OPINIONISTA

As dark clouds gather, SA Reserve Bank needs to consider a rate hike to avoid risk from turning into a rout

Natale Labia
8 hours ago
3 mins

ENERGY TECH

A hydrogen economy: Green is the new black

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Exclusive: Government (sort of) clarifies reduction in mining application backlog
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
3 mins

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Netflix reality show Scuffle Search will give Africa’s hungry fighters a shot at a global career

Lesley Stones 8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s local government elections and the horseshoe theory of politics

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Was Woolworths’ investment in David Jones, and the many other similar examples, really such a disaster?

Shaheeda Mia
8 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer

Bloomberg
11 OCT
22 mins

Business Maverick

IMF Decision on Georgieva’s Fate to Come as Early as Monday

Bloomberg
11 OCT
2 mins

LABOUR STRIKE

South Africa’s steel industry is on its knees after Numsa members down tools

Ray Mahlaka
10 OCT
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved