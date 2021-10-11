RECIPE

What’s cooking today: Braai pot potato and peppers bake

By Tony Jackman 11 October 2021

Tony Jackman’s braai and bell peppers potato bake. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A round cast-iron braai pot is good for more than just braai bread. Try it for a potato bake, in this case with red and yellow bell peppers and a touch of chilli.

Tony Jackman

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 to 6 large potatoes

1 red pepper, sliced

1 yellow pepper, sliced

3 spring onions, chopped

5 garlic chives, chopped

1 red chilli, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

Butter

400 ml cream

400 ml vegetable stock

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 Tbsp cornflour

2 Tbsp milk

Method

Light a fire so you have a supply of hot coals. Clean and dry the braai pot. Oil the pot on the bottom and sides.

Peel the potatoes and slice thinly.

Slice the peppers into julienne strips, chop the spring onions and chives and chillies.

Arrange a layer of potato slices at the bottom and season with salt and pepper. Dot each slice with a knob of butter. Add a few slices of peppers of both colours and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Repeat the layers as well as the dotting with butter and seasoning until everything is used up, ending with a layer of peppers, spring onion and chives.

Mix the cream and stock in a jug and pour over.

Put the lid on and place hot coals all around the base and more on the lid.

Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 90 to 100 minutes. Forty-five minutes in, stir in 1 Tbsp cornflour mixed with 2 Tbsp milk, cover again and continue cooking with more coals on the lid.

An hour in, sprinkle the grated mozzarella on top, cover again, add masses of coals to the lid and keep cooking until the cheese has melted and turned golden. DM/TGIFood

