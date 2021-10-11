Scuffle Media founder Jason van Schalkwyk is in search of a winner. (Photo: Supplied)

Scuffle Search is whittling down contestants to find the best mixed martial arts warrior on the continent.

In gyms in every city and township across Africa, young men are boxing, kicking and scrapping in the faint hope that one day their talent in the ring will propel them out of poverty.

Athletes in Diepsloot, Kibera, Kinshasa and Cairo are chasing the dream of international fame to escape their destitute reality. There are millions of dreamers, and so few opportunities. But for 10 young men staying in a plush hotel in Sandton last week, the miracle has begun.

They’d been shortlisted as contestants in Scuffle Search, a series being produced for Netflix by mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company Scuffle Media. Its founder Jason van Schalkwyk has long been involved in training promising townships youngsters and giving them international exposure through his affiliation to the Brave Combat Federation in Bahrain.

He believes African talent would dominate MMA globally if the kids could get professional coaching, and Scuffle Search is the glamorous front end of his plan to open pan-African training centres funded by international sponsorship.

For the TV series, Van Schalkwyk has teamed up with Painted Story Productions from Cape Town to film 10 episodes in a documentary-reality format highlighting the background stories of men who are literally fighting for survival.

“My aim is always to tell the other part of the fighter’s story – the family side, their background, where they come from and how they grew up. Their stories are all very emotional because they’re fighters. You don’t become a fighter because life’s easy,” he says.

Producer Jarrod de Jong from Painted Story Production honed the idea and technical specifications to meet Netflix’s standards. That included detailing the concept, content, locations, how it will be shot and edited, and even the overall colour scheme.

This is the first time an MMA organisation has produced a Netflix Original, and it comes with 40 pages of specifications right down to the make and model of cameras, lighting and sound equipment they can use. Any deviation would cause the deal to collapse. The crew itself is carrying the cost of about $650,000 – and Netflix could still turn it down if it’s not happy with the final product.

To find contestants, Van Schalkwyk contacted MMA organisations across Africa and received about 60 entry videos from their best amateurs or fledgling professionals.

“The guys we found were a lot better than I thought because you see in some of the videos that this is rural Africa where they have to walk or cycle to training and they don’t have big fancy gyms,” he says. “What shocked me was how ready and how hungry all the athletes were. These kids are ridiculously strong for their size – they all look like Grecian gods.”

The skill and determination that’s seen them achieve that standard with limited resources suggests that, with two years of international coaching, they could beat anyone in the world.

“That raw African talent is going to be insane,” Van Schalkwyk says.

Of the 12 contestants selected from Morocco, the DRC, Kenya, Zambia, Mauritius, Nigeria and South Africa, only 10 made it to the filming of the first episode in Sun City because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Then two had to be eliminated to leave eight who will star in the show.

“Because I knew their stories when I had to do the cut, it sucked,” Van Schalkwyk says. “One of them from Durban took it very hard. He’d had a really bad year and lost his job and he thought this was going to be the opportunity to bring his life back together again.”

The 11-strong crew is now starting to film each contestant in their home country.

“Some come from real hardship and the way they have to fight through all these obstacles will be a huge inspirational journey,” De Jong says. “Some are fighting for their family, fighting to prove something, fighting against circumstances.

“If we understand them and their journey, when someone loses in the quarterfinal, it will have a tremendous roller-coaster effect for the audience. We like to tell stories that matter, and we’re sitting on gold here.”

Each contestant will be paid for their fights whether they win or lose, and the champion will pocket $8,000, plus a multi-fight contract with Brave Combat Federation. That head-turning amount of cash will also come with some business guidance to help them manage their finances and look further than the next fight.

Some sound advice will come from one of the show’s mentors, Nkosi Ndebele (26) from Dieplsoot, an earlier protégé of Van Schalkwyk’s who now fights with Brave internationally: “What they have to understand is that sports money isn’t money that comes to stay. They’re not going to fight all their lives so they have to be very careful how they use it,” he says. “I’m very grateful that I didn’t misuse too much of my money, but I’m learning the hard way that I could have done a few better things with it.”

He’ll be advising the contestants to invest in a business for their post-fighting years, and to save enough to tide them through lean times. Ndebele’s fights were curtailed by lockdowns, and his new business as a fitness trainer also took a knock, so being involved in Scuffle Search is a welcome boost.

Youngsters in Diepsloot who are following his career are eager to emulate his success and keep asking when he’s going to open a gym to give them an opportunity too. “That’s definitely one of my goals,” he says.

All 12 fighters shortlisted for Scuffle Search will be invited to join an African MMA organisation that Van Schalkwyk is establishing called Scuffle Combat.

“No one is getting opportunities in Africa at the moment unless they leave. I want to build infrastructure in the rural villages so they don’t have to leave, they’ll have all the facilities and training in their own country,” he says.

The oldest contestant is William Odino from rural Kenya. “Being 32, he’s not going to get another shot like this. If we don’t do it, that’s the end of the road for him,” Van Schalkwyk says. But the publicity he’s enjoying just by being selected is already life-changing. “He’s been on national media in Kenya three times, interviewed on the national sports show, they filmed his departure when he came to Sun City, and I’m getting WhatsApps from Kenyan media asking how he’s doing. He’s literally become a Kenyan star in two weeks just by qualifying, so even if nothing else happens, the exposure and backing he could get is huge.”

The response has been similar in other countries, and when the film crew arrives it’s bound to generate enormous media excitement. “When we go into a country we’re not just telling the athlete’s story, I’m also going to tell the country’s fight story. Where is their MMA scene, what are the challenges, and how can we help build that to the next level?” Van Schalkwyk says.

Another contestant is Patrick Ocheme, a Nigerian who ekes out a living in Johannesburg. When he heard he’d been selected, he cried with happiness.

“I’ve inspired some people in my neighbourhood who look up to me, so if I win I’m going to work my way to the top so I can tell other people that are going through the same thing I went through that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and you mustn’t give up hope,” he says.

Ocheme’s background story is so compelling that I say I hope he wins. Van Schalkwyk believes the audience will say that about them all, and Ocheme himself is already protesting. “I don’t like to be given things – I like to work for them,” he says. DM168

