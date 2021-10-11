GENDER POLITICS

International Cricket Council hits the term ‘batsman’ out of bounds in favour of ‘batter’

By Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters 11 October 2021

Meg Lanning of Australia lifts the World Cup trophy during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will change ‘batsman' to the gender-neutral term ‘batter' in its playing conditions starting from this month’s Twenty20 World Cup, the world governing body has announced.

Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which is based at Lord’s and is the sole authority on the laws of the game since it was founded in 1787, made the change in the Laws of Cricket last month to stress the importance of the women’s game.

“The ICC has been utilising the term ‘batter’ for some time now across our channels and in commentary and we welcome the MCC’s decision to implement it into the laws of cricket and will follow suit with our playing conditions that are derived from the laws,” said ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice.

Adverts on/off? You choose.

“This is a natural and perhaps overdue evolution of our sport and now our batters are gender neutral in the same way as bowlers, fielders and wicket keepers,” Allardice said. “It’s a small change, but one that I hope will have a significant impact on cricket being viewed as a more inclusive sport.”

The preliminary round matches of the men’s T20 World Cup will start on 17 October in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

England won the 2017 Women’s World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s, and the women’s World T20 final between Australia and India last year attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in increasing signs of popularity of the women’s game.

“Why not take a small step to ensuring we’re a sport that doesn’t exclude 50% of the world’s population with outdated language choices,” Allardice said. “Whilst some may have made lots of noise against this common-sense change, the majority of people within the game have welcomed the move.” Reuters/DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for R25 at Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookstores. For your nearest stockist, please click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SAPS IN CRISIS

Lieutenant-General Francinah Vuma declares all top positions ‘vacant’, excluding national and provincial commissioners

By Marianne Thamm

GENDER POLITICS

International Cricket Council hits the term ‘batsman’ out of bounds in favour of ‘batter’

Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters
4 mins ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS: JUDICIAL LEGACY

So long, Mogoeng Mogoeng – an improbable choice for Chief Justice

Stephen Grootes
4 hours ago
12 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Net closing in on PPE looters after SARS and Hawks execute surprise pincer movement
Mark Heywood 4 hours ago
3 mins

Che Guevara hailed from an Irish family.

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Possible ‘mafia’ link to murder of Babita Deokaran

Vincent Cruywagen 7 hours ago
4 mins

INVESTIGATION

Former Mafia-linked banker Vito Palazzolo tells South African government: ‘I’m back, but I’m no threat’

Caryn Dolley
09 OCT
10 mins

ACCESS TO INFORMATION OP-ED

Popia and Paia changes are welcome, but vigilance is still the name of the game

Cherese Thakur
4 hours ago
7 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Brandfort: Place of hollow forgetting and shallow remembering 

Marianne Thamm
7 hours ago
5 mins

Eastern Cape Water Woes

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Plan B to avoid Day Zero threatened as crucial project hits a snag

Estelle Ellis
7 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved